After international breaks, Juventus is back and the players are all set to host Cagliari in the Serie A 2020-21 match. The last game played by Juventus before the international break was against Lazio where Cristiano Ronaldo’s early goal put the team on a lead. It was in the dying minutes of the match, Felipe Caicedo netted a goal and the game ended with a disappointing draw. The Old Lady is placed on the fifth spot and the team cannot afford to lose more points as that would only push them below. Ahead of the game, Juventus announced 22-member squad. Juventus vs Cagliari, Serie A 2020-21: Check Out Predicted Starting XI for JUV vs CAG at Allianz Stadium.

In the squad, we see the return of Matthijs de Ligt who had been ousted for three months in August 2020. He had been sidelined due to a shoulder injury and also underwent surgery. "This morning, Matthijs de Ligt underwent stabilisation surgery on his right shoulder, at the UPMC Salvator Mundi clinic in Rome," a statement from Juventus. But he is back now. For now, let’s have a look at the squad announced by Juventus.

Leonardo Bonucci has been ousted due to an injury and could miss out on action for about a month. Now, check out the predicted starting XI below:

Juventus: Szczesny; Danilo, De Ligt, Demiral; Sandro, Bentancur, McKennie, Cuadrado; Dybala; Ronaldo, Morata

Cagliari: Cragno;Tripaldelli, Walukiewicz, Klavan, Zappa; Rog, Marin; Sottil, Pedro, Ounas; Simeone

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 21, 2020 08:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).