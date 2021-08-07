Tokyo, Aug 7 (PTI) Following is the medal tally at the end of Day 15 at the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday.

Also Read | Neeraj Chopra Wins Gold Medal at Tokyo Olympics 2020: Beijing 2008 Gold Medallist Abhinav Bindra Welcomes Javelin Thrower to ‘The Club’.

Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total

1 China 38

Also Read | Sunil Gavaskar Celebrates Neeraj Chopra’s Gold Medal Win, Sings ‘Mere Desh Ki Dharti’ After Indian Athlete’s Historic Performance at Tokyo Olympics 2020 (Watch Video).

31 18 87

2 USA 36

39 33 108

3 Japan 27

12 17 56

4 ROC 20 25 23 68

5 Great Britain 20 21 22 63

6 Australia 17 7 22 46

7 Germany 10 11 16 37

8 Netherlands 10 11 12 33

9 Italy 10 10 19 39

10 France 8 12 11 31

47 India 1 2 4 7. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)