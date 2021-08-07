Tokyo, Aug 7 (PTI) Following is the medal tally at the end of Day 15 at the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday.
Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
1 China 38
31 18 87
2 USA 36
39 33 108
3 Japan 27
12 17 56
4 ROC 20 25 23 68
5 Great Britain 20 21 22 63
6 Australia 17 7 22 46
7 Germany 10 11 16 37
8 Netherlands 10 11 12 33
9 Italy 10 10 19 39
10 France 8 12 11 31
47 India 1 2 4 7. PTI
