Lausanne [Switzerland], July 17 (ANI): International Hockey Federation (FIH) on Friday announced the schedule for the Tokyo Olympics according to which Indian men's team will play against New Zealand on July 24 while the women's side will compete against the Netherlands in their opening game on the same day.

Eight-time champions India have bee clubbed alongside Australia, Argentina, Spain, New Zealand and hosts Japan in a tough Pool A in the men's competition, while Pool B consists of Belgium, Netherlands, Germany, Great Britain, Canada and South Africa.

The Indian men's team will take on Australia in their second game on July 25, followed by matches against Spain on July 27, reigning Olympic champions Argentina on July 29 and Japan on July 30.

In the women's competition, India are placed in Pool A alongside Netherlands, Germany, Great Britain, Ireland and South Africa, while Pool B is made up of Australia, Argentina, New Zealand, Spain, China and Japan.

After their inaugural match against the Netherlands on July 24, the Indian women's team will play Germany on July 26, Great Britain on July 28, Argentina on July 29 and Japan on July 30.

The top four sides from the two pools in both men and women's competition will qualify for the quarterfinals.

The men's quarterfinals, semifinals and final are scheduled for August 1, 3 and 5 respectively, while the knock-out matches of the women's competition will be played on August 2, 4 and 6.

The hockey competitions will now start on July 24 and conclude on August 6, 2021. The men's and women's gold medal matches will take place on August 5 and 6 respectively.

The Tokyo Olympic Games will be held from July 23 to August 8, 2021, while the Paralympics will take place from August 24 to September 5, 2021. (ANI)

