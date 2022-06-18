Kuortane [Finland], June 18 (ANI): Tokyo Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra gave another sterling performance on Saturday as he clinched gold in the 2022 Kuortane Games in Finland.

Neeraj threw 86.69 m to clinch the top prize in tricky and wet conditions. In rainy conditions, Chopra started well but there was foul in his second throw.

Also Read | F1 Canadian GP 2022 Live Streaming Online: Get Telecast Details of Qualifying & Main Race at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.

The Indian javelin thrower hit the spot on his very first try at the tournament, had a foul on his second try, and bore a nasty slip in his third attempt, following which he chose to skip the remaining two attempts.

Keshorn Walcott of Trinidad settled for silver with a throw of 86.64m while Anderson Peters claimed bronze with a throw of 84.75m. India's Sandeep Chaudhury was eighth in the standings with a throw of 60.35m.

Also Read | IND vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for India vs South Africa 5th T20I 2022 in Bengaluru.

Earlier this month, Neeraj took part at the Paavo Nurmi Games in Finland and won a silver while setting a new national record with a throw of 89.30m. The Golden Boy of India will next take part in the Stockholm leg of the Diamond League on June 30. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)