The race for the 2022 F1 Championship is heating up as we head to Canada for the latest instalment of the Canadian Grand Prix. The main race will take place at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in Montreal on June 19, 2022 (Sunday). Meanwhile, fans searching for Canadian GP Qualifying and main race live streaming details can scroll down below. Max Verstappen Wins Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2022 As Charles Leclerc, Carlos Sainz Retire in Baku.

Max Verstappen is the Championship leader and was the fastest driver in the second free practice session. His Ferrari rival Charles Leclerc was second with Carlos Sainz in third. Sergo Perez, who is second in the Championship, had a difficult time during FP2 and was only 11th fastest on the track. All these drives will be battling for pole during tonight's qualifying sessions.

Canadian Grand Prix 2022 Qualifying & Final Race, Dates, Times of Practice, Qualifying & Main Event

The Canadian GP 2022 qualifying race will take place at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in Montreal on June 19, 2022 (Sunday). It has a start time of 01:30 AM IST. Meanwhile, the main race will also take place on June 19, 2022 (Sunday) at 11:30 PM IST.

Where to Watch F1 Canadian Grand Prix 2022 Qualifying & Main Race Live Telecast?

Canadian Grand Prix 2022 telecast will be available in India. The fans can watch the Canadian GP 2022 Qualifying and Main Race live in India by tuning into Star Sports' SD/HD channels.

How to Watch F1 Canadian Grand Prix 2022 Qualifying & Main Race Live Streaming Online?

The CanadianGrand Prix 2022 main race will be available on Disney+ Hotstar. Fans can tune into the Disney+Hotstar app and website to get the live streaming of the Canadian GP Qualifying and Main Race.

