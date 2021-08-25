Tokyo [Japan], August 25 (ANI): Indian paddler Sonalben Manubhai Patel suffered a close defeat against China's Qian Li by 3-2 in her opening match of Group D in women's singles - class 3 here at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium - Table 5 on Wednesday.

World number 4 Qian Li defeated Sonalben in five sets by 3-2 (9-11, 11-3, 15-17, 11-7, 11-4) in 36 minutes. Sonalben Manubhai Patel will now be up against South Korea's Mi Gyu Lee on Thursday in her second Group D match.

The Indian started the match on the front foot as she took the first game 11-9. Li then came back very strongly as she dominated and won the second set by 11-3 in just five minutes. The third set was a marathon as Patel held her nerves against the Rio 2016 silver medalist to edge 17-15.

The Chinese again shifted the momentum to her side as she forced the decider by winning the fourth game by 11-7. Qian gave no respite to Sonalben in the fifth set too, as she clinched the game by 11-4.

Later in the day, another Indian table tennis player, Bhavinaben Hasmukhbhai Patel will be featuring in the Women's Singles - Class 4 Group A match. (ANI)

