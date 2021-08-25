Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games begin on August 25 with Indians in action on day one as well. Para table tennis players Sonal Patel and Bhavina Patel will be in action in the preliminary rounds of their respective categories. Both of them will start against strong Chinese opponents in their first matches in group-stage play. Sonalben will face Li Qian while Bhavina will take on Zhou Ying. Team India at Tokyo Paralympics 2020 Schedule for August 25: Check Out Full Schedule, Timings, Events & Live Streaming Details for Day 1.

Bhavina, who is ranked eighth in the world, will be playing in her first Paralympic Games. On the other hand, Sonal is ranked 19th. Both have been recipients of the Sardar Patel Award and the Eklavya Award and have been medallist at the Asian Games. Tokyo Paralympics 2020: Here’s a Full List of Indian Para Athletes Participating at the Summer Games.

Bhavina won bronze medal in International Table Tennis Federation Asian Para Table Tennis Championship that was organised from August 23 to 31, 2017 in Beijing, China. She reached world No. 2 rank by winning a silver medal in the individual category at the PTT Thailand Table Tennis Championship in 2011. Both Bhavina and Sonal have been training under coach Lalan Doshi at the Blind People's Association in Ahmedabad.