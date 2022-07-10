Nottingham [UK], July 10 (ANI): Half-century from Dawid Malan and a solid unbeaten knock from Liam Livingstone helped England reach a powerful 215/7 at the end of their innings in the third and final T20I against India here at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Sunday.

It was a great day for the English batting lineup as they clicked for the first time in the series and posted an intimidating total. Knocks from Dawid Malan (77), Liam Livingstone (42) and Jason Roy (26) helped the cause of the hosts. Ravi Bishnoi and Harshal Patel were the best bowlers for India, getting two wickets each, while Avesh Khan and Umran Malik got one each.

Electing to bat first, opener Jos Buttler and Jason Roy put England to a solid start. The attacking duo feasted heavily on pacer Umran Malik, smashing him for 17 runs in his first over. The duo kept the scoreboard moving till pacer Avesh Khan clean bowled skipper Buttler for 18 off nine balls, handing England their first jolt at the score of 31 runs.

The next batter on the crease was Dawid Malan. The duo maintained solid running between the wickets and displayed some good strokeplay. At the end of the powerplay, England was at 52/1, with Roy (23*) and Malan (7*).

The budding 30-run stand between Malan-Roy was over in the eighth over of the game, with Malik sending back Roy after a 27 off 26 balls after the ball hit the top edge of his bat and straight went into the hands of wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant.

Phil Salt was next up on the crease, getting off the mark with a boundary on the very next ball. Malan-Salt could not go on for too long as Salt was clean bowled by an excellently executed slower yorker from pacer Harshal Patel. Salt was back in the hut for just 8 and England had lost their third wicket at 84 runs.

At the end of 10 overs, England stood at 86/3, with Malan (27*), joined by Liam Livingstone (1*).

Malan continued to look really good with the bat, starting off 12th over bowled by Ravindra Jadeja with a four and a six. England crossed the 100-run mark with his four at the first ball. He soon brought up his 12th half-century in T20I format with a double in the next over. Malan continued hitting after his fifty, hitting Malik for a four and a six after reaching the landmark.

Livingstone-Malan brought up their 50-run stand in 25 balls, with Malan being the more aggressive and Livingstone contributing 13 runs to it. England reached the 150-run mark in the 15th over of the game.

At the end of 15 overs, England looked in a solid position with 152/3 on the board with Malan (77*) and Livingstone (15*).

Livingstone-Malan kept piling up runs to increase pressure on India. But the Men in Blue responded well by breaking the 84-run stand between two after the latter was dismissed after scoring an explosive 77 off 39 consisting of six fours and five sixes. He was looking to slog a Ravi Bishnoi delivery in the air but was caught by Pant.

Moeen Ali was next up on the crease, but was dismissed for a golden duck after Harshal Patel caught him at backward point. With two wickets in an over, things had turned in favour of India. Half of the England team was back in the hut for 169.

Harry Brook was next on the crease, smashing two fours on his first two balls. Livingstone also continued with his attacking gameplay from the other side. The duo's quickfire 28-run stand was over in two overs after Brook was caught at deep-midwicket by Bishnoi while attempting to hit Harshal's delivery big.

England reached the 200-run mark.

England finished off their innings at 215/6 with Livingstone (42*) and Chris Jordan who was run out for 11 runs at the final ball.

Ravi Bishnoi and Harshal Patel were the picks of the bowlers for India, taking 2/30 and 2/35 in their four-over spells. Avesh Khan and Umran Malik could manage a wicket each.

Brief Scores: England- 215/7 (Dawid Malan 77, Liam Livingstone 42*, Ravi Bishnoi 2/30) against India. (ANI)

