New Delhi, Apr 12 (PTI) Top seeded Indian Akanksha Salunkhe went down 2-3 to Egyptian Jana Safy in the quarterfinals of the RC Pro Series squash at St Louis in USA.

National Games gold medallist Akanksha went down 11-8, 3-11, 11-9, 5-11, 3-11 in a close battle in which she won the opening and third games on Thursday night.

Also Read | F1 2024: Fernando Alonso Extends Aston Martin Deal Until Formula One 2026 Season.

The match, which lasted over an hour, is a part of the PSA Challenger Tour event and carries a prize money of USD 15000.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)