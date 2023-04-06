Kolkata, Apr 6 (PTI) England pacer Reece Topley was on Thursday ruled out of the Indian Premier League due to a dislocated shoulder.

Topley had suffered the injury in Royal Challengers Bangalore's opening home game at the Chinnaswamy Stadium against Mumbai Indians.

Also Read | LSG vs SRH, Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2023: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Indian Premier League Season 16 Match 10.

"Topley has been ruled out of the IPL and has flown back home. His replacement will be named soon," RCB head coach Sanjay Bangar said on air during the game against Kolkata Knight Riders here.

He also informed that star spinner Wanindu Hasaranga is expected to join the squad on April 10 and Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood, who could not play the Test series in India due to injury, on April 14.

Also Read | Rahmanullah Gurbaz Quick Facts: Here’s All You Need to Know About 21-Year-Old KKR Opening Batsman.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)