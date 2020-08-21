Salzburg [Austria], Aug 21 (ANI): Liverpool's Georginio Wijnaldum is focused on getting 'good results' as he acknowledged the club's 'tough' start to the new Premier League season.

"Tough fixtures but we just have to get good results. My first season when I came here it was also a tough start with three away games because the stadium was not ready - this is quite similar. We just have to see how it's going to look with supporters and all that," the club's official website quoted Wijnaldum as saying.

The Jurgen Klopp-led side had won the 2019-2020 season of the Premier League after finishing the season with 99 points, 18 points ahead of the second-placed Manchester City.

Liverpool will commence the defense of their title with a home game against newly-promoted Leeds United on September 12.

Wijnaldum said that in the beginning, all Premier League games are 'difficult' because everyone is starting fresh.

"But in the Premier League, all games are difficult, especially in the beginning because everyone is fresh. We just have to train good, trying to play the games as good as possible and prepare ourselves for the season," he said.

"We don't know what we can expect. We know the fixtures and everything is tight and that you're going to play a lot of games. But I think we will see how tough it is when we are in the situation when you play game after game. Then we're going to see how tough it is," Wijnaldum added.

Liverpool's preparations for the top-flight campaign involve warm-up games with VfB Stuttgart and Salzburg while out in Austria. (ANI)

