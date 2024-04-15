Bengaluru, Apr 15 (PTI) Australian batter Travis Head cracked the fourth-fastest ton in IPL history, while Heinrich Klaasen smashed a fiery half-century as Sunrisers Hyderabad posted 287 for 3 playing against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, here on Monday. This is the highest ever total in history of IPL and second highest in all forms of T20.

SRH had on March 27 smashed a sensational 277/3 against Mumbai Indians to reset the previous record.

Also Read | Thomas & Uber Cup 2024: Indian Men to Begin Title Defence vs Thailand; Women Face Canada In Opener at China.

Travis kept a cool head as he smashed a 39-ball hundred, and shard a 108-run stand with opener Abhishek Sharma (34) to guide former IPL champions to a record total.

The opener was dismissed soon after by Lockie Ferguson on 102 runs (41 balls). He struck eight maximums and nine boundaries.

Also Read | Sumit Nagal Achieves Career-High ATP Rankings Of 80; Rohan Bopanna Loses No.1 Spot in Doubles.

Wicketkeeper-batter Heinrich Klaasen, however, kept punishing the RCB bowlers, scoring a 31-ball 67, studded with seven sixes as SRH batters made merry on a docile Chinnaswamy pitch.

Aiden Markram (37 not out off 17 balls ) and Abdul Samad (37 not out off 10 balls) then gave SRH innings the finishing touch.

Brief Scores:

Sunrisers Hyderabad 287 for 3 in 20 overs overs (Abhishek Sharma 34, Travis Head 102, Heinrich Klaasen 67, Aiden Markram 32 not out, Abdul Samad 37 not out; Lockie Ferguson 2/52) vs Royal Challenegrs Bengaluru. PTI AM

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)