London, Aug 23 (AP) Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel was charged by the English Football Association after saying he would prefer that a certain referee did not officiate games involving the team.

After a feisty 2-2 draw with Tottenham on Aug. 14, Tuchel said “maybe it would be better” if Anthony Taylor did not referee Chelsea games again.

Also Read | Asian U18 Volleyball Championships 2022: India Beat South Korea 3-2 To Win Bronze.

The FA has concluded an investigation into Tuchel's comments by charging him with improper conduct through either implying bias, questioning a referee's integrity or bringing the game into disrepute.

He has until Thursday to respond.

Also Read | Team Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2022 Squad and Match List: Get SL Cricket Team Schedule in IST and Player Names for Continental T20 Tournament.

Tuchel has already been hit with a fine of 35,000 pounds ($41,000) and a suspended one-match touchline ban for his post-match scuffle with Tottenham manager Antonio Conte that saw the two coaches sent off in west London. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)