Gurugram, (Haryana) [India] May 10 (ANI): India's motorsports scene shifted into high gear with the inauguration ceremony of Turbo Track, a trailblazing go-karting facility by Rajiv Pratap Rudy located in Sector 58, Gurugram on May 10, 2025, as per a release from JK trye and Turbo Track.

A visionary project of Atisha Pratap Singh, a celebrated Kuchipudi dancer and national-level footballer, and Abhishek Bhatnagar, a seasoned strategist in international trade, government policy, and sustainable development, Turbo Track shares shared ambition to modify motorsports in India, transforming it into an aspirational and inclusive pursuit, and a credible career path for young talent.

The launch not only unveiled a premier karting destination but also marked the beginning of a powerful strategic alliance with JK Tyre, the pioneering force behind India's racing revolution. "We are proud to partner with the biggest name in Indian motorsport," said Atisha Pratap Singh.

"This association reflects our commitment to not just entertainment, but to nurturing the next generation of Indian racers." This collaboration reflected shared values of excellence, accessibility, and youth development. From track design to training protocols, JK Tyre's involvement ensures international standards in every aspect of the experience.

The grand launch event was attended by prominent corporate heads, entrepreneurs, racers, and pilots, offering them an exclusive experience of the track. The celebration also featured a vibrant live performance by Jazmine Kaur Live, setting the tone for a high-energy future.

With the vision to inspire the next generation of racing talent in India by creating a high-quality, inclusive platform where individuals of all ages can nurture their passion for motorsports this long-term mission includes building structured development programs that cultivate skill, discipline, and innovation, ultimately contributing to India's emergence as a global motorsports hub.

Turbo Track delivers a world-class racing environment with pro-grade karts, challenging and technical layout, expert safety protocols, real-time race analytics powered by RaceFacer, and last but not least upcoming Go-Karting Academy to train young talent professionally. (ANI)

