Kaec, Mar 19 (PTI) Indian golfers Tvesa Malik and Diksha Dagar produced a better show in the second round but still missed the cut at the Aramco Saudi Ladies International here.

Tvesa had a tough start to her 2022 Ladies European Tour campaign as he added a 75 in the second round following a 79 in the opening round, while Diksha too carded a 75 after a horrendous 81 on day one.

The conditions were quite challenging with high winds as the Indian pair continued to struggle at the Royal Greens Golf and Country Club.

Tvesa made as many as three doubles, a rarity for her and ended at 10-over for 36 holes as the cut fell at 7-over.

Diksha, who had finished T-21 in Kenya last month, endured a difficult first round which included a nightmarish eight bogeys and a birdie on the back nine of the course.

England's Georgia Hall and Czech rookie Kristyna Napoleaova are tied at the top on six-under-par at the halfway point.

Hall, who shared the overnight lead alongside Sophie Witt, got off to a hot start with three consecutive birdies on holes 11 through to 13 and made the turn in 33 (-3).

As the wind started to pick up at the end of the morning, Hall made another birdie on the fourth but dropped a shot on the sixth to sign for a round of 69 and sit at six-under-par.

Napoleaova faced the tougher afternoon conditions on day two but breezed through her round firing a bogey-free 66 (-6) – one of three players to do so – to be level with Hall.

Five-time LET winner Anne Van Dam also produced an excellent afternoon round firing a 69 (-3) to move to third place on four-under-par.

Australia's Steph Kyriacou also fired a 66 (-6) to climb up to fourth. Sweden's Anna Nordqvist shot a level-par round of 72 to sit in fifth place on two-under while three players are in a share of sixth place.

The cut fell at +7 with 63 players making it through to the weekend.

