Lionel Messi hasn’t enjoyed the best of times with PSG since his move to the club in the summer. And it looks like things are getting for difficult for the Argentine superstar as he is a doubt for the weekend clash against AS Monaco in Ligue 1. The 35-year-old has already missed a number of games through injury this season. Lionel Messi and Neymar Booed by PSG Fans During Their 3–0 Ligue 1 2021–22 Victory Over Bordeaux (Watch Videos).

PSG’s Champions League exit has somewhat fractured the relationship between Lionel Messi and the club supporters as the Argentine was jeered by the fans during last week’s encounter against Bordeaux. This game against Monaco would have been a perfect time for the 35-year-old to show is quality but he is likely to be unavailable. Lionel Messi’s Departure Was a ‘Hard’ Decision but I Don’t Regret It, Says Barcelona President Joan Laporta.

According to journalist Saber Desfarges, Lionel Messi did not participate in the training session ahead of PSG’s clash against Monaco. It is understood that the Argentine is sick and his participation will depend on the recovery. The medical staff will evaluate the 35-year-old and decide on the day of the match of he will be available for selection.

Lionel Messi did not train with PSG on Friday, he is sick. A decision will be made Saturday on if he will play against Monaco. This via @SaberDesfa. pic.twitter.com/AuoYBV3BQu — Roy Nemer (@RoyNemer) March 18, 2022

Fitness issues has been a part of Lionel Messi’s first year at PSG as he has missed several games due to injuries. However, when available the Argentine has been a regular feature for Mauricio Pochettino in the starting XI.

Lionel Messi has played only 18 of PSG’s 28 league games so far. The Argentine has had an inconsistent season as he has been able to excel in his creative role, registering 11 assists but has struggled in front of the goal, managing just two strikes so far.

The Argentine’s availability will be crucial for PSG as they look to bounce back after last week’s Champions League exit. The Parisians have a 15-point lead at the top of Ligue 1 standings but have lost two of their last five games in the league.

