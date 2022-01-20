Basseterre [Saint Kitts], January 20 (ANI): Three-time champions Australia were pushed by an impressive Scotland team but managed to seal a win at the ICC Under 19 men's World Cup on Wednesday.

Australia sent Scotland in to bat first at the Conaree Cricket Centre, a decision that looked like it might backfire when Scotland's openers made a positive start.

Charlie Tear and Oliver Davidson took their team beyond 80 before Davidson (33) was run-out.

Wicketkeeper Tear, hit nine boundaries on the way to a half-century, before falling to an Issac Higgins delivery just three overs after his fellow opener departed.

However, Thomas Mackintosh kept up Scotland's momentum after surviving a close lbw appeal facing his second delivery.

Joined at the crease by Samuel Elstone, Mackintosh found his touch and the pair put on an impressive 71 partnership, before an outside edge from Elstone found Cooper Connolly.

Although some good fielding from William Salzmann saw skipper Charlie Peet run out on his very first delivery, Scotland ended on a respectable 236 for eight.

But their opponents' response started well, with run-machine Teague Wyllie and Campbell Kellaway attacking the powerplay.

The pair stuck 100 on the scoreboard without loss, before Kellaway (47) departed just shy of a half-century.

That couldn't stop an impressive Australia chase, with his replacement at the crease Aidan Cahill smashing 72 from 45 balls.

Wyllie (101 not out) reached his century to help complete the job as Australia reached their target with seven wickets remaining.

Despite a third straight loss in the tournament, Scotland will enter the Plate quarter-finals with their confidence boosted after producing their best all-round performance in their final Group D game. (ANI)

