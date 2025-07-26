New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI): The 2025-26 season of the U13 ASMITA Football Leagues is all set to kick off on July 27 with Bengaluru, Karnataka, hosting the inaugural tournament, as per the official website of the All India Football Federation (AIFF).

ASMITA (Achieving Sports Milestone by Inspiring Women Through Action) is the flagship initiative for the promotion of the 'Sports for Women' component of the Khelo India Scheme, and has emerged as a pioneering platform for empowering women in sports through grassroots engagement and structured competitive exposure.

The U13 ASMITA Football Leagues 2025-26 will feature participation from around 8,000 players across 43 tournaments in as many venues, with 344 teams competing. The 43 tournaments will be played across 26 states and union territories.

Between 2023 and 2025, 155 ASMITA women's football leagues were conducted nationwide at the U13, U15, and U17 levels. The 2023-24 edition saw participation from 6,305 junior players, a number that rose to 8,658 in 2024-25.

The leagues will be held across the length and breadth of India in the following places, Imphal (Manipur), Annamayya (Andhra Pradesh), Kadapa (Andhra Pradesh), Port Blair (Andaman & Nicobar Islands), Guwahati (Assam), Langhin (Karbi Anglong, Assam), Bhergaon (Assam), Narainpur (Chhattisgarh), Delhi, Cuttack (Odisha), Sundargarh (Odisha), Surat (Gujarat), Ankleshwar (Gujarat), Bharuch (Gujarat), Ranchi (Jharkhand), Bengaluru (Karnataka), Belagavi (Karnataka), Ernakulam (Kerala), Malappuram (Kerala), Spituk (Ladakh), Lakshadweep, Balaghat (Madhya Pradesh), Shillong (Meghalaya), Aizawl (Mizoram), Lawngtlai (Mizoram), Zunheboto (Nagaland), Puducherry, Rurka Kalan (Punjab), Jandiala (Punjab), Phagwara (Punjab), Sunam (Punjab), Ferozepur (Punjab), Bikaner (Rajasthan), Pakyong (Sikkim), Ooty (Tamil Nadu), Chennai (Tamil Nadu), Siddipet (Telangana), Agartala (Tripura), Baghpat (Uttar Pradesh), Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh), Solapur (Maharashtra), Ratnagiri (Maharashtra), Nanded (Maharashtra), Jalgaon (Maharashtra). (ANI)

