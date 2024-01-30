Bloemfontein [South Africa], January 30 (ANI): New Zealand captain Oscar Jackson won the toss and opted to bowl first against India in the first match of the Super Six stage of the ongoing ICC U19 World Cup 2024 at the Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein on Tuesday.

The defending champions India were undefeated in the group stage and finished first in the Group A points standings. New Zealand, on the other hand, lost one match against Pakistan and finished second in Group D.

India Under-19 is an unstoppable force, reigning supreme at the top of Group A with an incredible track record. Their path has been nothing short of spectacular, with stunning triumphs against Ireland, the United States, and Bangladesh.

India Under-19 will be well-versed in the pitch's characteristics and intricacies after playing all three games here.

New Zealand U19 (Playing XI): James Nelson, Tom Jones, Snehith Reddy, Lachlan Stackpole, Oscar Jackson(c), Oliver Tewatiya, Zac Cumming, Alex Thompson(w), Ewald Schreuder, Ryan Tsourga and Mason Clarke.

India U19 (Playing XI): Adarsh Singh, Arshin Kulkarni, Musheer Khan, Uday Saharan(c), Priyanshu Moliya, Sachin Dhas, Aravelly Avanish(w), Murugan Abhishek, Naman Tiwari, Raj Limbani and Saumy Pandey. (ANI)

