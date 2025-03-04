Mumbai, March 4: As India and Australia arrived at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium for semi-final match in the ICC Champions Trophy there is much excitement amongst the fans who have come out in numbers to show their support for Team India. Meanwhile, ahead of the first semi-final between India and Australia in the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy 2025 at the Dubai International Stadium on Tuesday, former cricketer Laxmi Ratan Shukla asserted that when both teams have faced each other in the sport, the cricket fans have witnessed a "fantastic match." IND vs AUS ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Ravi Ashwin Urges Rohit Sharma To Open With Varun Chakaravarthy Against Travis Head in Semifinals vs Australia.

Ravindra Jadeja's wife and Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) MLA, Rivaba Jadeja, said that she is confident that the Rohit Sharma-led side will emerge as winners against the Men in Yellow.

Rivaba Jadeja's Interview

#WATCH | #ICCChampionsTrophy | Ahead of the 1st semi-final clash between India and Australia today, Rivaba Jadeja - wife of Team India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and BJP MLA says, "Definitely we are going to win this match because a very interesting rivalry in cricket, right… pic.twitter.com/dn3sqhVyG8 — ANI (@ANI) March 4, 2025

One enthusiastic fan shared, "We are very excited... I feel this is India's payback time to Australia... So, we want to support and cheer for India... I feel India has a good balance, so I can't pinpoint one player, but I am sure all 11 players are very strong."

Young fan Kartika echoed the sentiments, saying, "I am very excited... I feel Australia is the second-best team after India..." indicating her confidence in India's chances.

Another fan, Garry, expressed his optimism while acknowledging the challenge, stating, "We are looking forward to it. It won't be an easy game. Against Australians is never easy. But we are quite optimistic about today..."

Alexis, a younger fan, noted, "Very excited. I don't know who is going to win. Whoever does better is going to win... Virat Kohli is composed and calm. He is not aggressive... and sledging like Australians are," emphasizing Kohli's leadership qualities. IND vs AUS ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Dinesh Karthik Labels India As Tournament’s Best Team Ahead of Semifinal Against Australia (Watch Video).

"Definitely we are going to win this match because a very interesting rivalry in cricket, right after India vs Pakistan, is India vs Australia. We have witnessed from a couple of years that India vs Australia matches are very thrilling. Not just me; Cricket lovers across India are confident that we will definitely cross the hurdle of the semi-final. Good luck to Team India," she said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)