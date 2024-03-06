Munich [Germany], March 6 (ANI): German giants Bayern Munich secured a 3-0 win over Lazio thanks to a brace from star striker Harry Kane, overcoming a 1-0 deficit in the first leg in order to book their spot in UEFA Champions League quarter-finals on late Tuesday night.

Ciro Immobile's penalty conversion had given Lazio a 1-0 advantage during the first leg of their last 16 tie at Rome last month, but this time, Kane and Thomas Muller scored goals to help their side overcome this minor deficit in a thumping manner.

Bayern came into this game, facing the possibility of just their second exit in 12 appearances they have made in the round of 16. There was some tension in the players as Lazio was looking threatening in the first half. Immobile almost gave Lazio a lead with a header, but it failed to hit the target.

Munich made the most of this missed opportunity of their opponents and Harry delivered his first knockout stage goal in five years, a diving header that converted a miskick by Raphael Guerreiro into a goal (38th minute).

Jamal Musiala's sliding shot, which came just seconds later missed the target or else Bayern would have been sitting pretty at 2-0. But Muller headed a volley by Matthijs de Ligt into the nets on stroke of the half-time, doubling Bayern's lead.

After the break in the 66th minute, Kane ended any chances of Lazio's comeback, as he tapped a rebound after a shot by Leroy Sane was palmed into his path. Muller almost scored the fourth goal for Bayern but goalkeeper Ivan Provedel made a save. But three goals were more than enough for the current Bundesliga champions, with Kane completing 33 goals in 33 appearances for the German side across all competitions.

The quarterfinal draw will take place on March 15. Munich would be aiming for the silverware, especially after struggling in Bundesliga where they trail the toppers Bayer Leverkusen by 10 points.

Speaking after the game, Kane said as quoted by Sky Sports, "It was an important game for us today. It has been a difficult season, partly down to what Bayer Leverkusen are doing. They are still undefeated which makes our season seem a bit worse than it actually is."

"It is an important night. It can really change the whole momentum of the season. We were 1-0 behind and going through a difficult spell so to come out here, play the way we did and for me personally, to score a couple of goals was an amazing feeling. Hopefully, I can take that into the games ahead and the team as well," he concluded.

Later, a brace from Kylian Mbappe helped Paris Saint Germain (PSG) seal a 2-1 win over Real Sociedad in their second leg of last 16 clash. With an aggregate of 4-1, PSG have sealed their place in the UEFA Champions League quarters.

During the entire match, PSG was extremely disciplined, and committed to end their UEFA Champions League drought. They were counter-attacking every move by their opponents.

Mbappe especially, was a menace to Real Sociedad, running all over the park to trouble PSG with his agility. A fabulous curling strike gave PSG a 1-0 lead in the 15th minute, which they kept till the break. A long pass had come from Ousmane Dembele and Mbappe surged inside the box and played some mind games with the Real defence before firing his shot.

In the 56th minute, Mbappe took a through ball from Lee-Kang-in and burst inside the box, easily beating the goalkeeper.

Mikel Merino did manage to score a goal in 89th minute, but there were not much minutes left on the clock and the goal remained a consolation one. (ANI)

