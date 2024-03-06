One Italian fan among about 100 Lazio soccer supporters who sang fascist songs in the beer hall where Adolf Hitler founded the Nazi party was arrested and fined for giving a Hitler salute. Munich police spokesman Michael Marienwald told The Associated Press on Tuesday that an 18-year-old from Italy was issued a four-figure fine after police were called to the Hofbräuhaus beer hall late Monday. Marienwald said the police were looking at further action against more individuals after a large group of Lazio fans were filmed in the beer hall singing about the Blackshirts, the paramilitary wing of Italy's National Fascist Party. Bayern Munich 3–0 Lazio, UEFA Champions League 2023–24: Harry Kane Scores Brace As Bavarians Enters Quarter-Final.

In a video published by the La Repubblica newspaper, the fans finished the song by chanting “Duce! Duce! Duce!” in reference to former Italian dictator Benito Mussolini, an ally of Hitler. The fans appeared to be giving fascist salutes.

5.3.2024 🇩🇪 Lazio fans in one of famous Führer beer hall in Munich P.S 1312 warn that anyone who makes salute will be immediately arrested. pic.twitter.com/oTfBKz8QiY — Ultras not reds (@ultrasnotreds18) March 5, 2024

Hitler founded the National Socialist German Workers' Party, better known as the Nazi party, with a speech in the same beer hall in 1920. The Lazio fans were in Munich for their team's Champions League game against Bayern Munich. Bayern went on to win the second leg of their last-16 tie 3-0 to reach the quarterfinals with a 3-1 win on aggregate.

