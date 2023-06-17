Attard [Malta], June 17: In the UEFA EURO Qualifiers match on Saturday, England defeated Malta 4-0 in the Ta' Qali National Stadium in Attard. England are in Group C of the UEFA European Championship Qualifying. Along with them are Ukraine, Italy, North Macedonia and Malta. England kicked off their campaign in winning style by defeating Malta and going to the top of Group C with three wins in three matches. Malta faced hard luck as the first goal of the match was their own goal conceded by them. In the eighth minute, Ferdinando Apap scored an own goal and gave England a 1-0 lead. Spain 2-1 Italy, UEFA Nations League 2022-23 Semifinal: La Roja Set For Summit Clash Against Croatia Riding On Late Winner From Joselu.

The second goal was scored by England's Trent Alexander-Arnold in the 28th minute. Arnold played in the midfield position for England in the match against Malta. This position was new for him as he usually plays defender. But he stood bright to the new task given to him by the manager. He scored from outside the penalty box and put the ball in the left corner of the net. Soon after, Harry Kane scored from the penalty spot to give England a 3-0 lead. CONCACAF Nations League 2022-23: Christian Pulisic Scores Twice as US Beat Mexico 3-0, Set Up Final Clash With Canada.

England were dominating right from the start of the match. In the second half, Newcastle United's striker Callum Wilson scored the fourth goal for England. He scored in the 83rd minute from the penalty spot to seal the game for England. England took 16 shots out of which eight were on target. They had 66 per cent of possession on the ball during the game. They completed a total of 703 passes with an accuracy of 89 per cent. Malta failed to register a single shot on target. They had 34 per cent of ball possession during the game. They completed 370 passes with an accuracy of 79 per cent. The Three Lion's next match will be against North Macedonia on June 20. (ANI)

