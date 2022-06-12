Cardiff [UK], June 12 (ANI): Brennan Johnson bagged his first Wales goal to grab a glorious UEFA Nations League draw against the world's second ranked team Belgium on Saturday.

The young Nottingham Forest striker thought he'd been denied his dramatic 87th-minute equaliser when VAR interrupted the Red Wall celebrations. But, after a brief pause, French referee Benoit Bastien awarded the goal, sending the Cardiff City Stadium back into raptures.

Also Read | Rape Lawsuit Against Cristiano Ronaldo Filed By Kathryn Mayorga Dismissed By US Judge.

The game ended 1-1, which was a fair result, but for another VAR intervention, Cymru could've taken all three points. Ethan Ampadu's fifth-minute thunderbolt was cancelled out by the video referee after Joe Rodon's foot was adjudged to be inches offside.

This precious point keeps Cymru alive in Nations League Group A4, with trips to Netherlands and Belgium to come, before finishing off with what could be a crunch clash against Poland in Cardiff, in September.

Also Read | Hardik Pandya on His Comeback: It Was More About Battles I Won Against My Own Self.

But Rob Page's men were made to work hard, especially either side of halftime, as Belgium's talisman and captain Kevin De Bruyne caused chaos with some sublime work before Youri Tielemans finished a wonderful move on 50 minutes.

But, less than a week on from their glorious World Cup qualification, this courageous Cymru team weren't to be denied and snatched a draw from Roberto Martinez' Red Devils, courtesy of Johnson's cool finish which followed some sensational work from substitute Aaron Ramsey on the edge of the Belgian box.

Now Cymru head to the Netherlands on Tuesday full of confidence as they look to avenge this week's disappointing defeat against the Dutch and aim to end this wonderful week on another massive high.

But Poland's 2-2 draw in Amsterdam means Cymru currently sit bottom of the group, with just one point from three games and look like they need a result in Rotterdam.

Belgium have scored in 47 consecutive international matches, including their last 15 in the Nations League; the last time they failed to find the net was against France in the 2018 World Cup semi-finals. While, Wales have lost only one of their last seven matches against Belgium (W2 D4). (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)