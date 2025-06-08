The Netherlands started their FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers campaign with a dominant win over Finland in their Group G encounter in Helsinki. Star Memphis Depay opened the scoring for the Netherlands, finding the back of the net as early as the 6th minute. Soon, Denzel Dumfries doubled the scoreline with a sublime goal in the 23rd minute for the Oranje. The Netherlands national football team maintained its lead until the end of the match, as Finland failed to find any openings in the second half. This win puts the Dutch side in third place in Group G, behind Poland. Andorra 0-1 England, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Harry Kane's Lone Goal Helps Thomas Tuchel's Side Notch Up Third Win in Group K.

