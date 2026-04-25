Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 25 (ANI): Defending champion Sarah Chelangat and her teammate Harbert Kibet are optimistic about making a Ugandan double in the upcoming 18th edition of the TCS World 10K, a World Athletics Gold Label Road Race on Sunday (April 26).

"I am feeling fully fit when compared to last year. I won the 2025 title despite a back injury. I recovered fast and am ready to clock a better time to retain my crown," Sarah revealed in the customary pre-race press conference on Friday, according to a release.

Also Read | Jaipur Weather and Rain Forecast for RR vs SRH IPL 2026 Match.

For Harbert Kibet, running is a part of his daily life. He had to haul himself with a load of books on his backpack to commute between his home and the school, covering about 20 km every day, right from his primary school, which increased his endurance level to that of a world-class runner.

Earlier this year, Kibet won the 10K in the Spanish town of Castellon with a fantastic time of 26:39, which is almost a minute faster than the Bengaluru World 10K event record for men, and that puts him as a hot favourite to capture the men's title this year.

Also Read | Delhi Weather and Rain Forecast for DC vs PBKS IPL 2026 Match.

Kibet already represented his country at the 2024 World U20 Championships in Lima and at last year's World Championships in Tokyo. He is eager to make the Ugandan team once again in this year's Commonwealth Games and the LA Olympics two years from now.

The young Ugandan is all set to take on much more experienced runners from his neighbouring countries at Bengaluru.

"I am in good shape and eagerly looking forward to winning the race on Sunday", Kibet said.

Rodrigue Kwizera (26) from Burundi is another interesting athlete to watch in the men's race. Running over a dozen 10K races, Kwizera set National Records in road events from 5K to Half-Marathon.

His superfast 58:16 victory in the Prague half-marathon makes him another strong contender in Bengaluru.

Kwizera, the 2023 runner-up, said, "My body is in very good shape. I've been training hard and have been waiting to come back to Bengaluru. On Sunday, I want to go for a course record."

Ethiopian Gemechu Dida, another 26-year-old 10K runner with a personal best of 26:54, was returning to Bengaluru after three years.

An eighth-place finisher in 2023, Dida won two silver medals in the 10,000m at the African Games and Championships, both held in 2024, and is a bit worried about the hot weather.

"I am not used to it being as hot as it is right now. But I think since we are starting early in the morning, it could be good. I am preparing for the half-marathon in Valencia. But mainly my focus is that I want to be very fast in any event," was his reaction during the press conference.

Brenda and Belayneh to challenge Sarah in the women's race: Kenyan Brenda Jepchirchir had two fantastic 10K wins earlier this year, including a career-best 29:25 in Valencia in January.

"Yeah, it is (10K) my favourite distance, I am training in Nakuru currently and pleased with my shape coming into the race. After this race, I want to focus on the 5K Road as well. I am not sure if I will run on track over the summer. However, I might aim for the Commonwealth Games", Brenda voiced during the media interaction on Friday.

Ethiopia's Fantaye Belayneh (25), a 5000m World Championships finalist in Tokyo, had been focusing on the half-marathon for quite some time. She is holding a 10K personal best of 30 minutes and hopes to run faster if the weather is congenial and supportive on Sunday. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)