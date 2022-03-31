Doha, Mar 31 (AP) Qatar's record of protecting the rights of migrant workers was under the microscope at the FIFA Congress in Doha on Thursday, but the war in Ukraine then took centre stage as a three-minute video message was aired from the head of the country's soccer federation, Andriy Pavelko.

Pavelko wore an armoured vest as he spoke from Kyiv while behind him people packed sandbags several metres high to protect a monument.

He said children in Ukraine were suffering from "terrible psychological injuries" during the war and that maybe football would help them in the future.

The Russian delegation watching in the room including Alexey Sorokin, a former FIFA Council member who led the organisation of the 2018 World Cup in his country.

Although FIFA has banned Russian teams, including the men's national team from World Cup qualifying, the football federation has not been suspended.

"We are not hiding," Sorokin said before the meeting.

"We have every right to be here."

On Friday, the World Cup draw ceremony will be held at the same conference centre. (AP)

