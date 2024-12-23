New Delhi, Dec 23 (PTI) Talented hoopster Ulhas KS has become the first Indian to compete in the Serbian National Basketball League Division 1, Kosarkaska Liga Srbije (KLS).

Playing for Novi Pazar, the 26-year-old Ulhas debuted in a match against BKK Radnicki on Sunday night, marking a significant milestone in his career.

“It is an incredible honour to represent India in the Serbian National Basketball League," Ulhas said in a release.

"The journey has been challenging, especially recovering from my injury, but the support from my family, coaches, and teammates kept me going. Competing in such a high-caliber league is a dream come true, and I hope this inspires more Indian players to aim for international opportunities," he added.

Earlier, Ulhas has represented India in several key international matches, including the World Cup qualifier against Lebanon in October 2022, and games against Jordan and Saudi Arabia in February 2023.

The Serbian National Basketball League is one of the most competitive leagues in Europe, featuring 16 elite clubs and numerous players who were part of Serbia's bronze medal-winning squad at the Paris Olympics. 7/21/2024

