Cuttack, Jan 5 (PTI) Telugu Yoddhas became the first team to qualify for the semi-finals of the ongoing Ultimate Kho Kho after their 38-30 win over Chennai Quick Guns here on Friday.

Rahul Mandal turned out to be the star for the Yoddhas, claiming 10 points and topping the attacking chart.

The Yoddhas, who moved to the top of table, were off to a strong start, eliminating the Quick Guns' first batch within a minute and 43 seconds. The second batch also lasted a minute and 43 seconds.

The Yoddhas also quickly got rid of the Quick Guns' third batch with more than a couple of minutes to go, whereas the fourth batch was eliminated with 37 seconds left. They came up with a spectacular attacking turn, leading 24-0, while Madal had four sky dives and a pole dive.

The Quick Guns did well in Turn 2, with the first Yoddhas batch lasting only a couple of minutes and 41 seconds.

However, the Yoddhas' second batch, consisting of Dhruv, Mandal and Akash Togare, did hinder the Quick Guns attackers, coming up with a dream run point.

Despite scripting two dream run points in Turn 3, the Quick Guns had a 23-point lead of the Yoddhas to overturn in the final turn.

The Yoddhas managed to defend the lead despite the Quick Guns attackers producing a great show.

The Chennai-based side are placed second on the league table and remained in contention for the semi-finals.

