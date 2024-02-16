Rajkot (Gujarat) [India], February 16 (ANI): Rohit Sharma-led India received a five-run penalty as Ravichandran Ashwin ran over the protected area of the pitch during the second day of the third Test match against England in Rajkot. England to start their first innings at 5/0 on Friday.

Earlier on the first day of the Test match, star allrounder Ravindra Jadeja was warned for running over the pitch.

According to the International Cricket Council (ICC) law, the protected area of the pitch is "that area of the pitch contained within a rectangle bounded at each end by imaginary lines parallel to the popping creases and 5 ft/1.52 m in front of each, and on the sides by imaginary lines, one each side of the imaginary line joining the centres of the two middle stumps, each parallel to it and 1 ft/30.48 cm from it".

India received the penalty in the 102nd over of India's first inning on day two, when Ashwin smashed the ball on the cover and ran over the pitch before being sent back by the debutant Dhruv Jurel. Following that, the on-field umpire Joel Wilson went on to have a with the 37-year-old and awarded the penalty runs to England.

Earlier in the day, at Day 2 Lunch, the hosts were at 388/7 in 113 overs with Jurel unbeaten on 31* which is laced by two fours and a six and Ashwin unbeaten on 25* with the help of four boundaries.

India resumed the second day from 326/5 in 87 overs with Ravindra Jadeja unbeaten on 110* and Kuldeep Yadav unbeaten on 1*. Both the batters put just five runs on the board as the side lost the wicket of Kuldeep on the bowling of experienced pacer James Anderson after scoring 4 runs when the team's score was 331 runs.

After two quick wickets. right-hand batter Ashwin came to support the wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel out on the field.

Both the batters completed a 50-run partnership as Jurel took a single on the third ball of the 110th over which was bowled by a left-arm spinner Tom Hartley. (ANI)

