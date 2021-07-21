Tokyo [Japan], July 21 (ANI): The United Nations and International Olympic Committee (IOC) launched a series of stamps to honour the role of sport for peace.

The United Nations Postal Administration (UNPA), in partnership with the International Olympic Committee (IOC), has created a series of stamps to commemorate the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 and the shared values of the two organisations and to highlight sport's contribution to peace around the world.

The six stamp sheets feature the Olympic sports of sailing, baseball, judo, diving, equestrian, and golf. The designs of both the stamps and the souvenir sheets were illustrated by Japanese artist Satoshi Hashimoto, as per the release.

Three souvenir sheets feature the Olympic rings and a dove of peace with the slogan "Sport for peace" in English, French and German, with the following text:

"The United Nations and the International Olympic Committee share the universal values of respect, solidarity and peace and work through sport to build a more peaceful and better world. Together, they promote the Olympic Truce, in a spirit of global peace, tolerance and understanding during the Olympic and Paralympic Games."

The stamps will be released on July 23, 2021, to celebrate the start of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020. (ANI)

