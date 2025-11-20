Panaji (Goa) [India], November 20 (ANI): Emphasising that Chess is like a gymnasium for the mind that builds a sense of strategy and critical reasoning, Union Minister of State for Skill Development and Education Jayant Chaudhary said that he was in conversation with the All India Chess Federation and FIDE to inculcate chess in schools as part of regular curriculum as part of the National Education Policy 2020.

Chaudhary, who visited the FIDE World Cup 2025 and made a ceremonial move during the quarterfinal tiebreak, said the government was keen that, under the new education policy, sports be integrated into the academic curriculum and not remain an extracurricular activity, as per a FIDE release.

Also Read | AUS vs ENG 1st Ashes 2025-26 Test, Perth Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here's How Weather Will Behave for Australia vs England Cricket Match at Perth Stadium.

"I was very happy to know that they (AICF and FIDE) are always pushing for the inculcation of chess into schools. That is something that is a priority for them. It is a policy imperative. We will work closely with these bodies and see that in this current revision of academics -- which is a process NCERT is following -- we bring in elements of chess to be used as a learning tool across subjects," he told reporters.

FIDE has already announced 2026 as the Year of Chess in Education, and Chaudhary extended complete support of his ministry is implement any programs that AICF and FIDE plan in India.

Also Read | Minakshi Hooda Clinch Gold Medal After Win Over Fozilova Farzona in World Boxing Cup 2025 Finals.

Recently, FIDE and AICF signed an MoU with KIIT University to promote the value of chess in society and education. As part of the agreement, an International Conference on Social Chess and Educational Chess will be held in January 2026 in Bhubaneswar, hosted by KIIT University as part of FIDE's global initiative to explore how chess can foster social inclusion and educational innovation.

"FIDE is planning an event in Bhubaneswar, where they will hold a workshop and event bringing together stakeholders, thought leaders and policy experts to talk specifically about chess and education. I will be very happy to participate in that, and our ministry will wholeheartedly support that initiative," he added.

The Union Minister also pointed out that chess is an ancient India game and players like the legendary Viswanathan Anand and the current stars, including world champion Gukesh D, Arjun Erigaisi, and others, have been excellent role models.

He also emphasised the role of sports as a vehicle for economic development and societal well-being. "If you look at it today, there are about 33 lakh people employed in the sports and physical wellness industry. It is 0.1% of GDP. The estimation is that by 2047, this can grow twentyfold, and you can create 2 crore jobs. So there is a whole ecosystem around sports, and I think our government at the federal level and our state governments are mindful that you need a lot of support to the sports associations, to the sports federations, to our budding sportspersons, and you need to integrate a culture of sports into our ethos, into our lifestyle, into our education system."

Meanwhile, chess action will resume on Friday after a rest day on Thursday, and Uzbekistan is already assured of a spot in the final, with GM Nodirbek Yakkuboev and GM Javokhir Sindarov set to face off in the first semi-final.

The second semifinal will be played between China's GM Wei Yi and GM Andrey Esipenko.

The semifinal winners will also be assured of a spot in next year's Candidate tournaments, while the two losing semifinalists will face off for a third-place play-off that will determine who bags the third and final Candidate Spot from the FIDE World Cup. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)