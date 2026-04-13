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Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 13 (ANI): Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) batter Abhishek Sharma made an unwanted record, overtaking Rohit Sharma for most ducks by an Indian batter during a calendar year, when he registered his seventh duck of 2026 during the Indian Premier League (IPL) clash against Rajasthan Royals (RR).

Abhishek's hot and cold run at the IPL 2026 and the T20S this year continued with a golden duck against RR. The explosive batter tried to go big on a short ball by Jofra Archer, but was caught by Ravi Bishnoi. This was his seventh duck in 18 innings this year.

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He has overtaken Rohit's record of six ducks in 32 innings during 2018 and Sanju Samson's six ducks in 32 innings in 2024.

In five innings this IPL, he has made 129 runs in five innings at an average of 25.80 and a strike rate of 215.80, with a fifty. His best score is 74.

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Before this, he had a poor debut at the T20 World Cup. The world number one batter was unable to live upto the sky-high expectations after a brilliant run in 2025, scoring just 141 runs in eight innings at an average of 17.62 and a strike rate of 158.42, with two fifties, including one in the final against New Zealand in a winning effort.

In 18 T20S this year, Abhishek has scored 452 runs in 18 innings at an average of 26.58 and a strike rate of 203.60, with five fifties and seven ducks, with a best score of 84.

Coming to the match, RR won the toss and put SRH to bat first.

Teams: Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan(w/c), Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora, Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harsh Dubey, Shivang Kumar, Praful Hinge, Eshan Malinga Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel(w), Riyan Parag(c), Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Sandeep Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi, Tushar Deshpande. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)