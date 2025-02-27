Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 27 (ANI): The UP Warriorz, led by captain Deepti Sharma, have produced some great performances in the ongoing WPL and have arrived, for the first time, at their home ground in Lucknow. On arrival in Lucknow, the UP Warriorz were welcomed by fans, and a cultural programme at the KD Singh Stadium.

The UP Warriorz will play at the Ekana Cricket Stadium, and will first face Gujarat Giants on March 3. After that, the UP Warriorz, who are coached by Jon Lewis, take on the Mumbai Indians and the defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru on March 6 and 8, respectively.

While it wasn't the best start to the season in Vadodara, the UP Warriorz built up the momentum in their three games, with thrilling wins against the Delhi Capitals and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Among the highlights for the season so far has been Grace Harris' hat-trick, which was the third in WPL history, and the second by an UP Warriorz player. Chinelle Henry also stepped up to the plate when she scored a brilliant 23-ball-62, during which she also achieved the milestone of scoring the joint-fastest fifty in WPL history (18 balls).

Meanwhile, World Number 1 bowler in T20s Sophie Ecclestone was at her unplayable best when the UP Warriorz beat the RCB in a Super Over, and walked away with the Player of the Match award. Among the Indian players, captain Deepti Sharma has led from the front, with the bat and ball, whilst the likes of Kiran Navgire, Vrinda Dinesh, Shweta Sehrawat, and Kranti Goud have all made significant contributions so far, a release said.

Happy to be on her home turf, captain Deepti Sharma had a message for the fans on the team's arrival.

"We are extremely excited to play in our home stadium, and the team is raring to go. I urge the fans to arrive in huge numbers and fill the stadium to its brim. We are looking forward to seeing you all cheer from the stands and I promise that the team will give it their all on the field. With your unwavering support, we are confident of being the best version of ourselves, as we go all out for qualification for the playoffs," she said, according to UP Warriorz release.

UP Warriorz WPL 2025 Squad: Deepti Sharma (C), Uma Chetry (WK), Chinelle Henry, Poonam Khamnar, Kiran Navgire, Dinesh Vrinda, Georgia Voll, Grace Harris, Alana King, Tahlia McGrath, Shweta Sehrawat, Anjali Sarvani, Sophie Ecclestone, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Saima Thakor, Arushi Goel, Kranti Goud, Gouher Sultana. (ANI)

