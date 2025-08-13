New Delhi [India], August 13 (ANI): UP Yoddhas has appointed star defender Sumit Sangwan as team captain and Ashu Singh as vice-captain for the upcoming Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 12.

Both Sumit (26) and Ashu (27) began their journeys with UP Yoddhas as New Young Players (NYPs) in Season 7, and have since evolved into pillars of the team's defensive setup, as per a PKL press release.

Also Read | When Is Lerone Murphy vs Aaron Pico UFC 319 Fight? Know Date and Time in IST of High-Voltage Featherweight Ultimate Fighting Championship Match.

Their rise from promising debutants to leaders is a testament to GMR Sports' long-term vision of developing players from within the system, focusing on loyalty, performance, and sustained growth.

Sumit Sangwan is known for his agility, timing, and tactical intelligence. He has consistently ranked among the league's top defenders over the past few seasons. His appointment as captain reflects not only his on-mat excellence but also his ability to inspire and lead from the front.

Also Read | WWE Clash in Paris 2025 Match Card: Check List of Matches To Take Place in PLE at Defense Arena.

Another Yoddhas stalwart, Ashu Singh, has been playing primarily as a cover defender. Ashu has impressed with his relentless work rate, unselfish play, and composure under pressure. His partnership with Sumit has been the foundation of the UP Yoddhas' defence strategy.

Head Coach Jasvir Singh praised the duo's journey.

"Sumit and Ashu are exceptional players and true Yoddhas. From their very first match, they have demonstrated commitment, discipline, and a team-first mindset. They've earned this responsibility through years of consistent performance and dedication," he said as quoted by PKL press release.

With a captain and vice-captain, who have been part of the franchise since their professional debuts, Yoddhas, this season, are confident of blending experience with youthful energy to bring home championship glory.

UP Yoddhas squad for PKL 12:

Raiders: Guman Singh, Dong Geon Lee, Pranay Rane, Bhavani Rajput, Surender Gill, Gagan Gowda, Shivam Choudhary, Keshav Kumar, Jatin Singh

Defenders: Mohammadreza Kaboudrahangi, Mahender Singh, Ronak Nain, Sumit Sangwan (c), Ashu Singh (vc), Sahul Kumar, Hitesh Kadiyan, Jayesh Mahajan, Gangaram, Sachin Manipal. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)