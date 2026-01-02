Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 2 (ANI): Day nine of Uttar Pradesh Kabaddi League (UPKL) Season 2 began with a contest that will be remembered as one of the most intense matches of the tournament, as Yamuna Yoddhas defeated JD Noida Ninjas in the second tie-breaker of the season after the teams were locked at 42-42 at the end of regulation time.

From the opening exchanges, the match unfolded as a high-quality battle of equals, with both teams responding raid for raid, super raid for super raid, and all-out for all-out. Neither side allowed the other to establish control, keeping the contest finely balanced throughout.

Yamuna Yoddhas' raider Ritik Sharma produced a performance for the ages, finishing the match with a record-breaking 28 raid points, the highest by any player in UPKL Season 2 so far. JD Noida Ninjas countered strongly through Rachit Yadav, who scored 19 raid points, ensuring the contest remained neck and neck, as per a UPKL press release.

In the closing minutes, Yamuna briefly took a three-point lead through a crucial super tackle, but JD Noida showed composure to force a tie and push the match into a tie-breaker, only the second such instance this season.

The tie-breaker again revolved around Ritik Sharma, as Yamuna Yoddhas edged JD Noida Ninjas 8-6 to seal the match and cap a historic individual performance.

Later in the day, matches were played between Awadh Ramdoots and Aligarh Tigers, Lucknow Lions and Sangam Challengers, and Gazab Ghaziabad against Kashi Kings. (ANI)

