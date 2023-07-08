London, Jul 8 (AP) United States left back Antonee Robinson signed a new deal with Fulham to extend his time at the English Premier League club to 2028.

Robinson joined Fulham in 2020 from Wigan Athletic, and has made more than 100 appearances.

He helped the London club to 10th in the league last season.

“He's a tenacious defender and a remarkable athlete, with great pace that serves us well up and down the pitch, through his hard work in defense and the great service he provides to our attack,” club general manager Tony Khan said.

Robinson played all but one minute for the U.S. at the World Cup last year in Qatar, and has 33 caps. (AP)

