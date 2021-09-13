New York [US], September 13 (ANI): Russia's Daniil Medvedev bagged his first grand slam title on Sunday, after defeating world No. 1 Novak Djokovic in the US Open men's singles final.

Medvedev, the world No. 2 won the game held at the Arthur Ashe Stadium, New York in straight sets, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4.

Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic stormed into the finals of the ongoing US Open after defeating Alexander Zverev in a five-set thriller on Saturday.

World number Djokovic defeated Zverev in the semi-finals 4-6, 6-2, 6-4, 4-6, 6-2 here at the Arthur Ashe Stadium. Djokovic will now take on Daniil Medvedev in the summit clash of the US Open.

The 34-year-old Djokovic is chasing a Calendar Slam after having won the Australian Open, French Open, and Wimbledon earlier this year.

Daniil Medvedev progressed to the finals after defeating Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-4, 7-5, 6-2 in the semi-finals. (ANI)

