New York [USA], September 1 (ANI): Day 2 at the 2021 US Open saw absolute dominance from seeded players on the stadium courts as they successfully avoided any early exit from New York.

The big names played big across Ashe, Louis Armstrong Stadium, and the Grandstand. The first nine matches on those three stages finished in straight sets, all in favour of the favourites.

Also Read | Bangladesh vs New Zealand 1st T20I 2021 Live Streaming Online On FanCode: Get BAN vs NZ Cricket Match Free TV Channel and Live Telecast Details On Gazi TV.

On the women's side, Ashleigh Barty, Karolina Pliskova, Iga Swiatek, Petra Kvitova, Belinda Bencic and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova all sailed through, with only the Aussie Barty pushed as far as a tiebreak.

The reigning Wimbledon champ prevented any further drama by sealing a 6-1, 7-6 win over Vera Zvonareva, taking the breaker, 9-7. Across two days of opening-round play, all of the women's Top 20 seeds advanced to the next round.

Also Read | Dale Steyn Says Cricketers Are Treated Like Hollywood or Bollywood Stars in India.

The 2019 champion Bianca Andreescu, the No. 6 seed, remained undefeated at Flushing Meadows after surging past Switzerland's Viktorija Golubic, 7-5, 4-6, 7-5 in a late-night first-round win. She booked a second-round clash with American Lauren Davis.

The Canadian made history two years ago in New York when she became the first player to win a US Open title on her main draw debut, and on Tuesday in Arthur Ashe Stadium she produced a steady, determined performance to take down a crafty player in the midst of her best season. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)