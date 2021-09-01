In a T20 World Cup year, Bangladesh will be happy to host New Zealand for a five-match series. However, New Zealand will be without some star players like Kane Williamson, Martin Guptill, Devon Conway and Glenn Phillips. And Tom Latham will lead the side in absence of Williamson. Meanwhile, if you are looking for BAN vs NZ live streaming online and TV telecast details, you can scroll down for all the information. Bangladesh vs New Zealand T20I 2021: Mushfiqur Rahim’s Return To Be a Huge Boost for Hosts Ahead of the Series.

Bangladesh recently defeated Australia 4-1 at home and now will be looking to put up a similar winning show against New Zealand. The Bangladesh squad is loaded with quality players throughout the line-up.

Bangladesh vs New Zealand, 1st T20I 2021 Schedule, Match Time and Venue

The 1st T20I of the five-match series between Bangladesh and New Zealand will be played at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on September 01, 2021 (Wednesday). The match has a scheduled start time of 03:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Bangladesh vs New Zealand, 1st T20I 2021 Match on TV

Unfortunately, Bangladesh vs New Zealand 1st T20I match won’t be available on TV as there are no official broadcasters of the series in India. So, fans won’t be able to watch the live telecast. However, fans in Bangladesh can catch the live action of BAN vs NZ on Gazi TV.

How To Watch Bangladesh vs New Zealand, 1st T20I 2021 Live Streaming Online in India

Fans in India can follow Bangladesh vs New Zealand, 1st T20I 2021 live action on the online platform. FanCode will provide the live streaming of the BAN vs NZ T20I match online but fans need to pay a nominal fee. Rabbitholebd Sports YouTube channel will also provide the live streaming of the match for Bangladesh viewers.

