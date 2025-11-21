New Delhi [India], November 21: The International Cricket Council, acting on behalf of the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB), has charged USA cricketer Bodugum Akhilesh Reddy with three violations of the ICC Anti-Corruption Code. The charges arise from the ongoing Abu Dhabi T10 2025 tournament in the United Arab Emirates, where the USA cricketer is representing the Aspin Stallions and has, so far, featured in two matches. As the Designated Anti-Corruption Official (DACO) for the event, the ICC has issued these charges on behalf of the Emirates Cricket Board, as per the ICC website. ICC Suspends USA Cricket Board For Breaching Obligations As Member of International Cricket Council.

Article 2.1.1 - Attempting to fix, contrive, or improperly influence, or being party to an agreement or effort to improperly influence, the result, progress, conduct, or any other aspect of matches in the ADT10 2025.

Article 2.1.4 - Soliciting, inducing, enticing, instructing, persuading, encouraging, or intentionally facilitating (or attempting to do so) another Participant to breach Article 2.1.1 during one or more matches in the ADT10 2025.

Article 2.4.7 - Obstructing the DACO's investigation by deleting data and messages from a mobile device that may have been relevant to the inquiry. Furthermore, Reddy has been provisionally suspended from all cricket with immediate effect and has 14 days from 21 November 2025 to respond to the charges. ICC U19 Men's Cricket World Cup 2026 Schedule Announced: Tournament Starts on January 15, India in Action on Opening Day.

ICC's Statement on Akhilesh Reddy Bodugum Breaching Anti-Corruption Code

USA cricketer Bodugum Akhilesh Reddy has been charged with three violations of the ICC Anti-Corruption Code. — ICC (@ICC) November 21, 2025

The ICC will not provide further comment until the disciplinary process has concluded. Reddy, 25, had made his international debut only earlier this year, playing four T20Is for the USA in the North America T20 Cup. He has 14 days to respond to the charges. (ANI)

