Brisbane [Australia], December 2 (ANI): Veteran opener Usman Khawaja has been ruled out of the day-night Ashes Test in Brisbane due to a back injury, once again leaving Australia to rethink their opening combination, as per cricket.com.au.

Khawaja's international future has come under question after he failed to recover from the injury he picked up in Perth nearly two weeks ago. Although Josh Inglis and Beau Webster are both being considered for a place in the playing XI, Australia have not added a replacement to the squad despite ruling Khawaja out from the second Test.

The 38-year-old, who turns 39 later this month, had a 30-minute nets session at the Gabba on Tuesday. He looked uncomfortable on occasions and has not recovered sufficiently to be fit for the second Test starting Thursday.

With Khawaja unavailable, Australia will have to field a new opening pair once again this Ashes series. Khwaja's back spasms in the first Test already forced the team to use Marnus Labuschagne and then Travis Head as temporary openers.

Earlier, Marnus Labuschagne praised Khawaja's outstanding Test form but did not comment on whether the veteran should be picked for the upcoming match.

"Usman's a high-quality player. You look at his record ... what he's done for Australian cricket, especially since he's come back, he's been super consistent, he's been really the rock of at the top there," Labuschagne told reporters, as quoted from cricket.com.au.

"There's been a lot of talk about how many opening partners he's had over his time," he added.

"But I'm not a selector and whatever happens is all up to people above my pay grade and what they think is the best way for us to win the game and win this series," he noted."It's just game by game, and you work out what's your best team and how does it best work for the game," he said.

Australia squad (second Test only): Steve Smith (captain), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Brendan Doggett, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, Mitchell Starc, Jake Weatherald, Beau Webster. (ANI)

