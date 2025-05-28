Mysuru, May 28 (PTI) Vani Kapoor, one of India's most experienced players, will aim to win her fourth title of the season when she tees off at the seventh leg of the Women's Pro Golf Tour, here.

Vani won three times in a row before the Tour took a pause in late March.

Also Read | Rafael Nadal Tribute: 5 Pics From King of Clay's Roland Garros Farewell.

The Tour now resumes at the Jayachamaraja Wadiyar Golf Club in Mysuru with the seventh leg.

Vani has been most prolific this season. In five events, she has won three times in the fourth, fifth and sixth legs and was runner-up in the second and the third.

Also Read | Pakistan vs Bangladesh 1st T20I 2025 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch PAK vs BAN Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV in India?.

She did not play at the opening event, which means she has been in the Top-2 in each of the five starts she has had. Vani is now looking at a four-in-a-row feat at Mysuru.

Sneha Singh, who has won twice is not playing this week but Rhea Purvi Saravanan, who won the season opener, will be back in action. Only three players have won this season.

Some of the other well-known players who will tee up at JWGC include Amandeep Drall, Jasmine Shekar, Seher Atwal, Vidhatri Urs, Neha Tripathi, Ridhima Dilawari and Shweta Mansingh.

Vani, Amandeep and Ridhima are also hoping to prepare themselves ahead of possible starts on the Ladies European Tour and later the Women's Indian Open in the second half of the season.

A total of 27 players including two amateurs are in the field this week for the event that carries a purse of Rs.14 lakhs. Currently, Vani leads the Hero Order of Merit with Sneha and Amandeep chasing her.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)