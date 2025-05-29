Mysuru, May 29 (PTI) Vani Kapoor, seeking a fourth title in as many starts, grabbed a share of the lead in the first round of the seventh leg of the Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour here on Thursday.

Vani, who has not finished below the second place on the domestic Hero WPGT in the last five starts, shot 71 at the Jayachamaraja Wadiyar Golf Club.

Also Read | Why is Yuzvendra Chahal Not Playing PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 Match? Check Reason Behind Punjab Kings Star Leg-Spinner’s Absence.

Vani won the fourth, fifth and sixth legs of the Tour.

Apart from Vani, her friend and former Hero Women's Indian Open runner-up, Amandeep Drall and local star, Vidhatri Urs also shot 71.

Also Read | GT vs MI IPL 2025 Eliminator, Chandigarh Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here's How Weather Will Behave for Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium.

None of the players broke par at the course, which had seen a lot of rain over the last few days. In fact, with more rain expected, the players will go out in a shotgun start in the second round tomorrow morning.

Rhea Purvi Saravanan, who won the opening leg this season, was tied fourth with a round of 2-over 72.

Vani had two birdies against three bogeys as did Vidhatri Urs. Amandeep had pars through the front nine and then had two birdies against three bogeys on the back nine.

Rhea had back-to-back bogeys on the front nine and then a double bogey on the par-4 11th, but she recovered some ground with back-to-back birdies on the 16th and the 17th.

Jasmine Shekar was the only player to play one of the stretches in under par. She shot 1-under 35 with two birdies against one bogey on the front nine. However, she had four bogeys on the return journey.

Jasmine, among the winners last year, was fifth with 3-over 73, while Durga Nittur shot 74 to be sixth.

Khushi Khanijau was sole seventh with 75 and four players Karishma Govind, Ridhima Dilawari, Neha Tripathi and Lavanya Jadon were tied eighth at 6-over 76 each.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)