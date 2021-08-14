Leicester, Aug 14 (AP) Jamie Vardy scored the winner as Leicester followed up its Community Shield victory with a 1-0 win over Wolverhampton in their Premier League opener.

Vardy ran onto a cross from Ricardo Pereira in the 41st minute to flick a left-footed shot past Wolves goalkeeper Jose Sa.

Wolves, under new manager Bruno Lage, dominated the second half but couldn't find an equalizer even with striker Raul Jimenez leading the attack on his first league appearance since fracturing his skull nine months ago.

Wolves winer Francisco Trincao, making his Premier League debut after joining on loan from Barcelona, played a one-two with Ruben Neves and then saw his shot from close range deflected over the crossbar.

Wolves had late chances as well but but neither Kilman, dribbling in on goal, Leander Dendoncker, with a clear header, nor Morgan Gibbs-White, fed by Adama Traore, could convert.(AP)

