With Serie A 2021-22 kicking off next weekend, Italian teams are looking to fine-tune some final details ahead of the new season. Two of the Italian heavyweights, Juventus and Atalanta will face each other in their final friendly game before the domestic footballing season begins. The Juventus vs Atalanta match will be played at Juventus Stadium on August 14, 2021. Meanwhile, fans searching for Juventus vs Atalanta live streaming can scroll down below. Barcelona Defeats Juventus 3-0 to Lift Joan Gamper Trophy.

Juventus have had mixed results in their pre-season games under new manager Max Allegri as they have registered wins over Cesena and Monza but failed to beat Barcelona in the Joan Gamper Trophy. Meanwhile, Atalanta have had a decent pre-season, winning three of the four matches incusing a 7-1 win over Alessandria in their final game.

When is Juventus vs Atalanta, Club Friendly Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Juventus vs Atalanta pre-season match will be played at Juventus Stadium in Turin on August 15, 2021 (Sunday). The game is scheduled to begin at 12:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Juventus vs Atalanta, Club Friendly Football Match?

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Juventus vs Atalanta, Club Friendly Football Match?

Fans can catch the Juventus vs Atalanta, friendly match action on online platforms. Fans can tune into Juventus TV to watch the live streaming but need to buy a subscription first.

