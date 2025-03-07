Mumbai, Mar 7 (PTI) With Varun Chakravarthy proving to be a vital cog in India's successful run in the ongoing Champions Trophy, former opener Murali Vijay said on Friday that the mystery spinner is on the verge of becoming a world-class white-ball bowler because of his control on the carrom ball and the flippers.

Chakravarthy has taken seven wickets in two Champions Trophy games, including a five-for against New Zealand in the group stage, which puts him among the leading wicket-takers in the competition as India aim to win the marquee ICC event in Dubai on Sunday.

"I think he is a world-class bowler," Vijay told PTI in an exclusive interaction with housing non-profit organisation 'Habitat for Humanity India' sixth Annual Charity Golf Tournament.

"He is on the verge of becoming a world-class bowler in ODIs and T20s because it is a very rare commodity to bowl the carrom balls and flippers and having that kind of control, which is fantastic to watch," he added.

India's T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav had recently said that Chakravarthy was more "tough mentally" now and, irrespective of what happened on the field, maintained a cool demeanour.

Vijay felt it is a natural progression, which come with playing international-level cricket regularly.

"I feel it is a natural progress, like what I am talking now from the way I started... and now I've got that little bit of rhythm, so that's how life is," he said.

"You got to go and give it yourself, (an) honest try and give your 100 per cent effort every time you walk into the field because wearing an India badge is something special for all of us. And, once you get it, you make use of it.

"You make use of those opportunities and make those opportunities (count) in an impactful way. So, that is what Varun has done in his short career. Bit I wish and hope that he has a long career in the Indian cricket team," Vijay added.

Vijay also shared his happiness on seeing another Tamil Nadu cricketer in Varun excelling at the highest level.

"He is coming from my state and I am very proud that the Indian team is being filled with lot of talent. They are ready to go and perform at that level, that is what is exciting for me to see as a fan, as a cricketer who played the game and a well-wisher of Indian cricket," he said.

Vijay, who played 61Tests, 17 ODIs and nine T20Is for India before retiring in 2023, said that Rohit Sharma's team is forcing the opposition to do "catch up".

"To be honest, the Indian cricket team is playing a great brand of cricket for over a number of years now and all the players are in form and looking fit," he said.

"Indian cricket is on an upward curve, definitely, other teams have to catch up with us and (the Champions Trophy) final is going to be crucial. India will lift the trophy, we have been unbeaten and it's going to be crazy if we lift the trophy," he said.

Asked if Shreyas Iyer had made the No. 4 spot in ODIs his own with a strong showing, Vijay credited MS Dhoni for instilling the habit of playing with freedom.

"See, I have been playing with all of them, so I am a happy brother to be honest seeing all of them perform, even Virat Kohli for that matter, his hunger and the intensity that he brings on to the field every time and also Shreyas Iyer," he said.

"We have set a nice bench-mark for all of them. Dhoni is the primary person in this new age because he led us and he gave us that template to be free and express yourself. From there, Virat carried forward and now the youngsters are feeding on that."

"They know what to do at that level, they are no longer scared of what the opposition is going to do, so they are ready and raring to go," he continued.

Vijay added, "A mental approach and mental shift has happened with the Indian cricket team which is fantastic to watch."

