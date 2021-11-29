Phuket (Thailand), Nov 29 (PTI) Five birdies against just one bogey on the back nine of the fourth and final round saw young Veer Ahlawat record a fine Top-10 finish at the USD 1 million Blue Canyon Phuket Championship here on Monday.

He ended Tied-8 and equalled his best finish in an Asian Tour event -- he was T-8 at the Panasonic Open India in 2019.

In the first event of the Asian Tour after a 20-month hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Ahlawat was the best Indian with rounds of 70-70-67-67 for 14-under 274.

Shiv Kapur, who was tied with Ahlawat overnight, had a rough day with 74 and slipped to T-31, while Karandeep Kochhar (71) was T-23.

Among other Indians, Aadil Bedi (70) was T-41 and Ajeetesh Sandhu (70) was T-51. S Chikkarangappa (72) and Viraj Madappa (71), who had good starts in the tournament, finished T-55 and Khalin Joshi (71) was T-61.

Jeev Milkha Singh struggled to 80 on the final day and was 74th.

Chinese-Taipei's Chan Shih-chang won the Championship. He shot a final round four-under-par 68 to finish on 18 under par and beat Thailand's Sadom Kaewkanjana and Joohyung Kim from Korea by one shot. PTI Corr PDS

