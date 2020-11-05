Sharjah, Nov 5 (PTI) Velocity captain Mithali Raj won the toss and elected to bat against Trailblazers in their Women's T20 Challenge match here on Thursday.

Velocity made one change from the playing eleven of their last match with Sushree Dibyadarshini coming in place of Manali Dakshini.

This is Trailblazers' first match in the tournament.

The Teams:

Velocity: Mithali Raj (c), Shafali Verma, Danielle Wyatt, Veda Krishnamurthy, Sushma Verma (wk), Sune Luus, Shikha Pandey, Sushree Dibyadarshini, Ekta Bisht, Leigh Kasperek, Jahanara Alam.

Trailblazers: Smriti Mandhana (c), Deandra Dottin, Richa Ghosh (wk), Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Dayalan Hemalatha, Nattakan Chantam, Salma Khatun, Sophie Ecclestone, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Jhulan Goswami.

