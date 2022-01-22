Verona, Jan 22 (AP) In a match between two teams still getting players back from coronavirus outbreaks, Hellas Verona beat Bologna 2-1 in Serie A.

Nikola Kalinic headed in the winner in the 85th to finish off a counterattack.

Also Read | Manchester United's Victor Lindelof To Miss Premier League 2021-22 Match Against West Ham After Swede's House Got Burgled During Brentford Clash.

In the first half, Gianluca Caprari equalized for Verona with a backheel flick following Riccardo Orsolini's acrobatic opener for Bologna.

Verona was decimated by cases of COVID-19 at the start of the year and endured a surprise home defeat to last-place Salernitana. It bounced back to win 4-2 at Sassuolo last weekend with Antonín Barák bagging a hat trick.

Also Read | Women’s Asia Cup Hockey 2022: India Thrash Malaysia 9-0 in Opening Match.

Bologna's match against Inter Milan this month wasn't played when Bologna, too, was without a number of players who tested positive.

Verona moved up to ninth while Bologna remained 13th. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)